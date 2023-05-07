'S.W.A.T.' Cancellation Has Fans Beyond Upset

S.W.A.T. fans are in mourning after CBS canceled the cop procedural after six seasons. Despite it being a ratings success since moving back to Fridays this season, it wasn't enough to handle the financial issues, as a lot of shows had been suffering budget cuts. And fans came out in droves to react to the news, not taking it very well. Coincidentally, S.W.A.T.'s cancellation was announced right after Friday night's episode, which was a hard punch to the gut. The news shocked everyone, and even Shemar Moore spoke out about it, calling it a mistake. Plenty of people are agreeing, not wanting to see the end of 20-Squad when the two-part season finale airs the next two weeks.

'S.W.A.T.' Fans are Devastated I agree with @shemarmoore about the abrupt cancellation of #SWAT by @CBS after they had been led to believe there would be a Season 7, with ratings climbing. Moore, the cast and crew and writers deserve better than to be so cruelly treated. Here's hoping another net will pickup. — Gerard Courcy (@hardcorehangout) May 7, 2023 "It's wrong to cancel #SWAT without a proper sendoff," one fan said. "@shemarmoore is the only African American lead on the network and it isn't right that the show gets cancelled when the whole cast and crew have done everything asked of them and more."

Truly Heartbroken @CBS I implore you to reconsider canceling #SWAT yes you have @shemarmoore coming to #YandR for a bit canceling a high rated show is just nuts! Come on CBS do better — Shawna Hudson (@Teacher_Tattles) May 6, 2023 "Damn #SWAT is really gone? smh because SWAT was the only CBS show I watched since 2017," one fan expressed. "Aw man I'm going to miss SWAT," another said.

Like, Really Upset Are you freaking kidding me??? I've been binge watching #SWAT so I can watch it live (currently on S5) & now CBS have cancelled it? WTH! Cancel the sh***y shows for once please! — I'm sorry, did I step on your moment? (@hellofaride2021) May 6, 2023 "For the first time in years I don't have a show from CBS to watch anymore, #SWAT was the last one because they axed NCIS LA too Thank you CBS," one fan remarked. "Soo I will WATCH the finale episode of #SWAT but then I will be BASHING @CBS after that!!!" another stated.

Some 'S.W.A.T.' Fans are Remaining Hopeful @nbc @ABCNetwork @FOXTV please pick up @swatcbs. This show is so worth it. @CBS made a mistake canceling this wonderful show. #SWAT #renewswat — Denise McDonnell (@DeeMcD1) May 6, 2023 One fan said, "I'm really disappointed that #SWAT is canceled! I really hope that it gets picked up by another network!" Another one expressed, "#CBS has made a HUGE mistake!!! I'm boycotting #CBS I hope another network picks up #swat."

Maybe This Won't be the End of 20-Squad Hey @ABCNetwork, @nbc, @FOXTV, @netflix, @PrimeVideo, @peacock, and @hulu this great show called @swatcbs is looking for a new home. It has a great cast and crew. It also bring in great ratings. How about one u #SaveSWAT? U won't regret it. I promise. #SWAT — Stephon♉️ (@StephonJS87) May 6, 2023 One fan vocalized, "I'm with shemar this cancellation makes no sense.. another network should pick it up." Another fan wrote, "@CBS needs to correct this asap! #SWAT deserves at least a final season!"