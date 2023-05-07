'S.W.A.T.' Cancellation Has Fans Beyond Upset

By Megan Behnke

S.W.A.T. fans are in mourning after CBS canceled the cop procedural after six seasons. Despite it being a ratings success since moving back to Fridays this season, it wasn't enough to handle the financial issues, as a lot of shows had been suffering budget cuts. And fans came out in droves to react to the news, not taking it very well.

Coincidentally, S.W.A.T.'s cancellation was announced right after Friday night's episode, which was a hard punch to the gut. The news shocked everyone, and even Shemar Moore spoke out about it, calling it a mistake. Plenty of people are agreeing, not wanting to see the end of 20-Squad when the two-part season finale airs the next two weeks.

'S.W.A.T.' Fans are Devastated

"It's wrong to cancel #SWAT without a proper sendoff," one fan said. "@shemarmoore is the only African American lead on the network and it isn't right that the show gets cancelled when the whole cast and crew have done everything asked of them and more."

Truly Heartbroken

"Damn #SWAT is really gone? smh because SWAT was the only CBS show I watched since 2017," one fan expressed. "Aw man I'm going to miss SWAT," another said.

Like, Really Upset

"For the first time in years I don't have a show from CBS to watch anymore, #SWAT was the last one because they axed NCIS LA too Thank you CBS," one fan remarked. "Soo I will WATCH the finale episode of #SWAT but then I will be BASHING @CBS after that!!!" another stated.

Some 'S.W.A.T.' Fans are Remaining Hopeful

One fan said, "I'm really disappointed that #SWAT is canceled! I really hope that it gets picked up by another network!" Another one expressed, "#CBS has made a HUGE mistake!!! I'm boycotting #CBS I hope another network picks up #swat."

Maybe This Won't be the End of 20-Squad

One fan vocalized, "I'm with shemar this cancellation makes no sense.. another network should pick it up." Another fan wrote, "@CBS needs to correct this asap! #SWAT deserves at least a final season!"

Overall, 'S.W.A.T.' Fans are Highly Disappointed

"Shocked to hear the news this show has been cancelled," one fan expressed. "Such a shame and waste! good luck to you all in the future! 6 Seasons Wow! Should have been many more!"

