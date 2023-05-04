'9-1-1' Drew in Huge Ratings for Fox Before Its Cancellation

It may be hard to believe, even after ABC nabbed 9-1-1 for its seventh season, but the first responder drama was actually doing pretty well before the Fox cancellation. According to The TV Ratings Guide, the series was Fox's highest-rated series and only the second-highest-rated scripted show on broadcast television. Despite averaging a .62 Live + Same Day for adults 18-49 and remaining steady with viewers since its premiere in 2018, it just wasn't enough.

If that wasn't impressive enough, 9-1-1 would also evidently have ratings that were as much as tripled the following drama that aired right after. While ratings used to be what networks looked at, that doesn't seem to be the same thing anymore, or Fox would have renewed 9-1-1. Not even being the highest-rated show was able to save the 118 from being burned.

The big reason for the cancellation was budget issues, which is something that a lot of shows are suffering from. Deadline reports that while 9-1-1 is Fox's top series, it is also the most expensive to make, with about $9-$10 million per episode. Coupled with big-name leads such as Angela Bassett and Peter Krause and huge disasters with visual effects, props, stunts, and more, the network could no longer swing it. It also doesn't help that Fox and 20th Century Fox TV were part of the same company before Disney acquired Fox.

Even so, ratings have been slipping for the drama in recent years, which also probably didn't help the decision. It's hard to tell if 9-1-1 will do better or worse on ABC, depending on whether or not they make any big changes, be it sets, storylines, or cast. 9-1-1 does film on the Fox lot, and it's unknown if that will continue for Season 7 or if that will just be another thing that fans may have to brace themselves to be ready for in terms of change.

Not seeing 9-1-1 on Fox next season is definitely going to be hard to get used to, but if fans remain loyal, ratings shouldn't be a problem on ABC. Since the network also handles shows like Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie, and others, the Disney-owned network may be just the right place for 9-1-1, and its definitely huge budget. We'll just have to wait and see what comes out of it.