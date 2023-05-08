'S.W.A.T.' Officially Saved, CBS Reverses Cancellation Decision

Hondo will live to fight crime after May 19. CBS and Sony Pictures Television have agreed to bring back S.W.A.T. for a seventh season. The series, featuring former Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore, was originally canceled on May 5, which would have made the Season 6 finale on May 19 the series finale.

Talks to keep the show alive resumed after the cancellation news brought a swift reaction from S.W.A.T.'s fans, who were understandably shocked. CBS and Sony continued talks over the weekend and into Monday, sources told Deadline. A resolution was expected by the end of the day, as CBS will reveal its fall 2023 schedule on Wednesday, May 10. Season 7 will probably only include 13 episodes, but CBS didn't share the episode order in its statement Monday.

Even though S.W.A.T. has flourished since it moved to Fridays, sandwiched before freshman Fire Country and stalwart Blue Bloods, CBS canceled the show due to rising costs on May 5. Sony and CBS could not reach a new financial agreement in time. One was desperately needed because CBS continued paying the same licensing fee for years. This put increased pressure on the budget and limited the show's potential profit margins.

Hours after the cancellation decision came down, Moore shared an emotional video on Instagram. He made it clear that he didn't think all hope was lost for the show. "It's all about money, y'all. They said we're canceled, but guess what I don't think we're done," Moore told fans. "CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it's a good time for families across the world."

Moore's faith was not misplaced, as CBS announced on Monday that the show will be back. "We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year." CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures TV President Katherine Pope said in a joint statement. "S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following."

"We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show's storylines and characters, which audiences deserve," the statement continued. "Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season."

S.W.A.T. is inspired by the 1975 series created by Robert Hammer and Rick Husky, and the 2003 movie of the same name. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan developed the series, which is set in the same universe as Ryan's acclaimed FX series The Shield. Moore stars as LAPD Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Rochelle Aytes also star.