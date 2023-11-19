'Young Sheldon' Premiere Date for Season 7 Set After Strike Delays

Sheldon Cooper is coming back soon, and he's going out with a bang. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, shows are finally getting back into production and setting premiere dates for midseason. With Young Sheldon ending after its upcoming seventh season, the cast and fans are anxious to see what happens. Luckily, with CBS' 2024 spring schedule being revealed, a premiere date has been announced.

Young Sheldon will be premiering Season 7 on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Season 3 premiere of Ghosts at 8:30 p.m. ET. That is not all, however. Deadline reported that the Big Bang Theory prequel's series finale already has a set date. The one-hour finale will be premiering on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. While it's been rumored that Season 7 could be the last, now that there's confirmation and not only a premiere date but a finale date as well, it's making it all the more real.

Meanwhile, even though many shows have been aiming for 10-13 episodes, Young Sheldon will luckily be getting more. The series has been reported to get 14 episodes for the final season. While it is still the shortest season of the series, it is still getting more than most shows. The reason being how popular it is on top of the fact that it doesn't take as long to produce it as opposed to hour-long single-camera dramas.

There will be a lot to pack into the final season that only has 14 episodes, such as Georgie and Mandy's big step in their relationship and Meemaw's house getting destroyed by the tornado. Not to mention that George Sr.'s inevitable death is likely upon us, and it wouldn't be surprising if that becomes the last storyline from The Big Bang Theory to come true, no matter how it happens. As of now, nothing has been confirmed in regards to possible storylines, but it will only be just a few months until fans see the beginning of the end and how the show could possibly set up The Big Bang Theory.

Catch up on the first six seasons of Young Sheldon on Max now. The seventh and final season of the prequel will be premiering on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The hour-long series finale will premiere on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.