Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Cliffhanger Just Got Spoiled

The Season 19 finale of Grey's Anatomy ended on an intense note when Teddy Altman flatlined in the OR. However, the intensity of the situation was faltered due to the announcement that Kim Raver would indeed be back for Season 20, which broke just before the finale aired. Many longtime fan-favorites were announced for Season 20 of Grey's, including Raver, who has portrayed Teddy since Season 6. She left after Season 8 but returned in Season 14 and has remained on the show since. And thanks to the little spoiler news, it seems like that won't be stopping anytime soon.

Grey's Anatomy is known for ending most of its seasons on a heart-stopping cliffhanger, and if not for the casting news, Season 19 would have been added to that list. Throughout the episode, Teddy complained of a toothache, but she was so busy that she kept putting off getting it checked out. By the end of the finale, she was performing surgery and ended up collapsing. When Owen rushed in, Yasuda had broken out the defibrillator. Even though we know that Raver is returning, it is still a pretty intense cliffhanger.

It is important to note that just because Kim Raver is returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20, that doesn't necessarily mean that Teddy is completely safe. Since there's no way of knowing how many episodes Raver signed on for, it's possible that something will still happen to Teddy, perhaps in a Mark Sloan-esque way, by killing her off at the beginning of the season when all seems fine. Though even if Teddy does turn out fine, that doesn't mean she won't be physically or mentally affected. It would be interesting to see what the aftermath is like, especially since we don't know time-wise where the season will pick up at.

Since ABC's strike-proof fall schedule has all unscripted shows, the network's scripted series will be held off until midseason. So it will be a while until we find out exactly what happened with Teddy, Hopefully since Kim Raver will be coming back next season, there won't be any need to worry, but this is Grey's Anatomy, which means that even if something seems fine, it's not always and it is unpredictable, even 20 seasons in. Fans will just have to hope that these next several months go by fast because wondering exactly what will happen to Teddy is going to be agonizing, even if Raver is returning.