‘The Masked Singer’: Queen of Hearts Is a Grammy-Nominated Singer

Wednesday night marked The Masked Singer’s Season 6 finale, with Bull and Queen of Hearts becoming the last vocalists standing. When it came down to it, Queen of Hearts won it all! After she learned about her victory and Bull was unmasked, it was her turn to come clean about who she is. Scroll through to learn Queen of Hearts’ identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

After months of speculation, Queen of Hearts was shown to be Jewel. Jewel, full name Jewel Kilcher, is a beloved singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the late ’90s and 2000s. Some of her most popular songs include “You Were Meant for Me,” “Who Will Save Your Soul,” “Foolish Games” and “Hands.”

Three out of four panelists got it right, despite not guessing correctly for their first impressions. Jenny McCarthy went from Fergie to Jewel, Robin Thicke went from Idina Menzel to Jewel, and Nicole Scherzinger went from Carrie Underwood to Jewel. Ken Jeong was left out, sticking with his first impression guess of Renée Zellweger. As a result, Scherzinger secured the Golden Ear Trophy.

Coming in second place, Bull was unmasked earlier in the night. He was shown to be reality TV star and YouTuber Todrick Hall. In third place spots (eliminated in previous episodes), were Banana Split and Skunk. Banana Split was Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster; Skunk was unmasked and revealed to be Faith Evans. Previously unmasked competitors were Caterpillar (Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk), Mallard (Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson), Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield), Jester (Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols), Beach Ball (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo), Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox).

The Masked Singer Season 6 aired Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.