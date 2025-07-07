NBC Viewers Seriously Disappointed Over Latest Show Cancellation

Fans are upset after one of NBC’s newest shows got the axe after just one season.

Mystery-drama Grosse Point Garden Society, which stars Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Be Rappaport, and AnnaSophia Robb as four members of a suburban gardening club who get wrapped up in a murder.

It was officially cancelled on June 27, the last of NBC’s 2024-25 TV lineup still waiting on a cancellation or renewal. While the show’s cancellation was expected, there was plenty of talk about moving the series to Peacock. Those talks sadly did not pan out.

Fans of the series took to Twitter/X to voice their extreme displeasure with NBC for rendering the series deader than the group’s murder victim.

“NO F—-NG WAY THEY CANCELLED GROSSE POINTE GARDEN SOCIETY AFTER ONE SEASON WHATS EVEN THE POINT BRO WHATS THE POOOOOOOOOOOINT,” said Twitter/X user Archie K.

Another user begged NBC to bring the series back.

“@nbc sucks you canceled Grosse Point Garden Society. Amazing writers and talent on that show. It was something beautiful and original. BRING IT BACK!,” they wrote.

“Started watching/liking Grosse Pointe Garden Society only to learn it was cancelled <<<<<<<<<<<” said another user.

“I was trying to not get too emotionally involved in this obviously gonna be canceled after one season show, but I’m obsessed with Brett’s band t-shirt collection. Save Grosse Point Garden Society!,” said yet another user.

All episodes of Grosse Point Garden Society are streaming now on Peacock.