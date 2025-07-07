HGTV Star Shares Emotional Update After Network Cancels His Show

Keith Bynum says he is “doing fine” following the shock cancellation of his and his partner Evan Thomas’ HGTV show Bargain Block.

The series, which premiered in 2021 and followed Bynum and Thomas as they restored properties in Detroit, was allegedly quietly canceled by HGTV after just four seasons and amid a slew of cancellations at the network.

“Hope everyone had a great 4th of July! Starting to feel like life is going to be right again,” Bynum wrote over the holiday weekend. “Thank you all for the thousands of messages of love and support. Me, Evan and Shea (Hicks-Whitfield) have been shocked beyond belief to see the response and we’re so grateful. We love you all and just know, we’re doing fine and will continue to work on houses and someday soon we’ll share some new stuff 🙂 Enjoy the weekend and love to you all!”

Bynum’s most recent remarks are a stark shift in tone from his post just days after he announced Bargain Block’s cancellation. In a Sunday, June 22 post, the HGTV star said “the last six months have been a pretty wild journey” as he reflected on how he and Thomas’ “entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation.”

“Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered,” he wrote. “Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at which is being ourselves. We love you all and we’re very excited to announce what’s next soon!”

Although HGTV hasn’t officially announced Bargain Block’s cancellation, Bynum revealed during a Q&A with fans on Instagram on Thursday, June 19 that HGTV “did not renew the show for Season 5,” despite having originally greenlit another season. The home renovator explained that “they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it.”

It remains unclear why HGTV opted not to move forward with Bargain Block Season 5, but the network has cut several shows from its slate in recent weeks, including Married to Real Estate, Divided by Design, Battle of the Beach, Farmhouse Fixer, and Izzy Does It.