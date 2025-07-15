Savannah Chrisley Says She Got Liposuction After Sudden Weight Gain

Savannah Chrisley is speaking candidly about getting liposuction after rapidly gaining 40 pounds due to health issues.

“I was going through all kinds of s— with my endometriosis and I had taken this medication, and I gained 40 pounds, literally, in three months,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 27, shared during Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast. “It was crazy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chrisley spoke with plastic surgeon Dr. Charlie Galanis during Tuesday’s episode, revealing that she sought him out after realizing she “hated” how she looked ahead of a photoshoot.

Ultimately, the two decided Chrisley should undergo liposuction. “It happened fast,” she said. “It was a while ago. It was around Christmastime.”

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Opening up about the decision to get cosmetic surgery, the Growing Up Chrisley star explained, “I felt like s. I didn’t like how I looked. If you don’t like how you look, it doesn’t just take a toll on you physically, but emotionally and mentally.”

After just six weeks, Chrisley said she saw results and felt she looked “like a totally different human being.” The surgery also made the reality TV personality “want to live a healthier life,” admitting, “When I saw the results, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I want to keep this up.’”

The former beauty queen said she never planned to share her liposuction story publicly due to the “stigma” surrounding plastic surgery.

Play video

“I was going through all of my health stuff. Gaining weight, I was working out, eating right, nothing was working,” she explained. “That’s the thing, being on TV and having to do a campaign shoot for a product. I’m like, I can’t show up looking the way that I look. To me, it didn’t fit the brand. I didn’t feel good. I needed a quick fix, but the judgment that goes along with it.”

Chrisley has been open about her struggles with endometriosis, which has necessitated multiple surgeries, in 2020. In August of that same year, the podcast host told PEOPLE that she thought the pain she experienced during her period “was normal” when she first got it, but “then it just kept getting worse and worse.”

“People who don’t suffer from it don’t really understand,” she explained at the time. “They push it off and say that painful periods are just part of it. Other people don’t really get where you’re coming from, and you feel like you’re alone in it.”