‘The Valley’s Nia Sanchez Surprised by Surgical Consult in Exclusive Sneak Peek: ‘Confirming My Insecurities’

Nia Sanchez Booko is sharing a vulnerable moment with her “insecurities” as she and Danny Booko try to make a decision about welcoming a fourth child.

The former Miss USA is in for a bit of a surprise when she and her husband meet with a plastic surgeon for a consultation during a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of The Valley.

Discussing her concerns with the doctor, Nia reveals her “number one focus” if she were to go under the knife would be her breasts. “They used to be beautiful and perky and great, and now I feel like they’re down to my belly button,” she shares. “And then my next concern is kind of my stomach.”

As the doctor examines her, Nia is surprised to hear that any kind of surgery she would consider would have to be accompanied by a more invasive lift, as she’s on the “cusp” of a “more extreme” situation with her breasts.

“It’s just a whole other level of almost like intensity to have the doctor confirming my insecurities,” Nia admits in a confessional. “I see them and maybe try to tell myself, ‘Oh maybe it’s not that bad.’ And the doctor’s like, ‘No this and that and, yep, that too.’”

As the doctor leaves Nia and Danny to discuss their options, Nia tells her husband she’s still processing this whole situation.



“He said I’m right on the verge of extreme,” she laments, “and that’s kind of a lot to process, where it’s not just like, ‘Oh, we can do a little something something,’ it’s like, ‘No, you kind of have extreme damage.’”

She continues that after having three children, “I really thought my boobs would bounce back.” The Bravo star adds, “I try not even to look at myself in the mirror that often, because I know what they used to be my whole life and then where they’re at now.”

Danny assures Nia that it’s “just insane” what her body has been through having three children, and that he’s “so proud of” her. “My number one goal is to see you happy,” he continues, pointing out that they have to figure out their plan for having a fourth child before she makes a call on going under the knife.

“I love you,” Nia tells her husband, who responds in kind, “I love you so much.”

After the emotional appointment, Nia notes that she should probably be putting her clothes back on, but Danny jokes, “I was thinking, since you’re already not…” Getting a palm to the forehead courtesy of his wife doesn’t deter Danny, who suggests they “practice for a fourth” right now, as Nia teases, “Stop. Who are you?”

The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.