CBS Reveals Fall 2025 Premiere Dates

The fall TV season is almost here, and CBS is kicking things off.
The Eye network has unveiled premiere dates for fall 2025, and it comes with some changes.
Videos by PopCulture.com
CBS previously revealed the lineup for the 2025-26 season, with most veteran shows returning later this year, along with some new series. But there are some glaring changes between the lineup unveiling and the premiere dates, with the fall season kicking off in early September with the 2025 Video Music Awards. There are also premiere dates for Survivor 49, Big Brother’s season finale, Sheriff Country, Boston Blue, and much, much more.
Sunday, September 7
8 PM – 2025 Video Music Awards
Sunday, September 14
8 PM – The 77th Emmy Awards
Sunday, September 21
8 PM – A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September
Wednesday, September 24
8 PM – Survivor (Season 49 premiere)
Thursday, September 25
9 PM – The Amazing Race (Season 38 premiere, special night)
Saturday, September 27
10 PM – 48 Hours (Season 38 premiere)
Sunday, September 28
7 PM – NFL on CBS doubleheader
7:30 PM – 60 Minutes (Season 58 premiere)
8:30 PM – Big Brother (Season 27 finale)
Wednesday, October 1
8 PM – Survivor
9:30 PM – The Amazing Race
Sunday, October 12
7 PM – NFL on CBS doubleheader
7:30 PM – 60 Minutes
8:30 PM – Matlock (Season 2 premiere sneak peek)
9:30 PM – Elsbeth (Season 3 premiere sneak peek)
Monday, October 13
8 PM – The Neighborhood (Season 8 premiere)
8:30 PM – DMV (Series premiere)
9 PM – FBI (Season 8 premiere)
10 PM – Watson (Season 2 premiere)
Tuesday, October 14
8 PM – NCIS (Season 23 premiere)
9 PM – NCIS: Origins (Season 2 premiere)
10 PM – NCIS: Sydney (Season 3 premiere)
Wednesday, October 15
8 PM – Survivor (Original episode)
9:30 PM – The Amazing Race (Original episode)
Thursday, October 16
8 PM – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2 premiere)
8:30 PM – Ghosts (Season 5 premiere)
9 PM – Matlock (Original episode)
10 PM – Elsbeth (Original episode)
Friday, October 17
8 PM – Fire Country (Season 4 premiere, special time)
9 PM – Sheriff Country (Series premiere, special time)
10 PM – Boston Blue (Series premiere)
Saturday, October 18
10 PM – 48 Hours (Original episode)
Sunday, October 19
7 PM – 60 Minutes
8 PM – Tracker (Season 3 premiere)
9 PM – The Road (Series premiere)
Friday, October 24
8 PM – Sheriff Country (Original episode)
9 PM – Fire Country (Original episode)
10 PM – Boston Blue (Original episode)
Held for Midseason
Hollywood Squares
CIA
Y: Marshals
Harlan Coben’s Final Twist
America’s Culinary Cup