Paige DeSorbo Dating New Man After Craig Conover Split

Paige DeSorbo may have found love again following her split from Craig Conover.

The Summer House alum, 32, has been “quietly dating” marketing executive Joe D’Amelio “for a while now,” Us Weekly reported Monday, and “things between them are going really well.”

The outlet’s source continued, “It took a few months for Paige to warm up to being in another relationship again, but she moved on after Craig and is genuinely happy.”

“She’s in a totally different headspace now,” the insider added. “Joe is a breath of fresh air for her. He’s calm, grounded and much more low-key, which is exactly what Paige needed.”

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Although neither DeSorbo nor D’Amelio has confirmed their relationship publicly, the source revealed that the Bravo star’s family “really like” her new beau after meeting him. “It’s a different kind of relationship, and Paige is embracing that,” they said. “She is having a lot of fun. Friends have seen a different side of Paige and can tell she is really happy right now.”

The Giggly Squad co-host announced in December that she and Conover, 36, had broken up after three years, and she later revealed that her actual split from the Southern Charm star had occurred in November.

DeSorbo was then linked with D’Amelio in January, when fans speculated that the two attended a Philadelphia Eagles game together based on their coinciding social media photos. Then, earlier this month, DeuxMoi published a photo of what appears to be the pair walking through Capri, Italy, together.

The relationship news comes following DeSorbo’s announcement last month that she would be leaving Summer House after seven seasons.

(Photo by: Noam Galai/BRAVO)

“Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “You’ve seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I’ll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close.”

She added, “To my castmates, the fans, and my NBCU family: thank you. I never could’ve imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride. And you haven’t seen the last of me, I promise. So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and [cat] Daphne in my bed.”