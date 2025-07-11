‘In Complete Shock’: Latest on Kelly Clarkson After Show Cancellations

Fans weren’t the only ones surprised by Kelly Clarkson’s last-minute show cancellations.

According to The Sun, even crew members were unaware that the American Idol alum was not planning on performing.

Last week, she was set to begin a residency in Las Vegas, but canceled the first two shows just 90 minutes before showtime.

She told press that “rehearsals have taken a toll” and that she was experiencing an illness.

The Sun‘s report says the concert’s workers at the Colosseum Theater at Caesar’s Palace felt “so disrespected” and noted that the crew was kept “completely in the dark.”

“Everyone working behind the scenes was in complete shock. They woke up Friday expecting a normal day of work and began their day like always. It wasn’t until hours into the work day everyone was told the news. A lot of the crew found out on social media which is utterly disrespectful,” a source said. “It’s disrespectful to do that to so many people who worked their a– off for your show. She’s definitely lost the respect and confidence of a lot of her workers.”

The source continued by saying there were “so many fans” already outside for the show and some of them “burst into tears” after learning of the late cancellation.

“The crew was setting up like normal and bam, it hit. Fans crying about wasting thousands of dollars, fans who flew from outside of the country to see Kelly for the first time,” the source said. “She doesn’t realize the depth of how much she let people down and most of them were crying they can’t afford to come back another weekend.”

The news comes in the wake of a speculative report that the singer’s talk show is soon to be canceled.