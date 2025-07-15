Jack McBrayer Teases More Wacky and Wonderful Homes in HGTV’s ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

Jack McBrayer is back with a celebration of the weirdest, wackiest and wildest houses in America in Season 2 of HGTV’s Zillow Gone Wild.

The 30 Rock star opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Friday’s season premiere about the joy of shining a “spotlight” on these unique homes — and homeowners — as he revealed how touring more than 50 of these properties has influenced his own home decor style.

McBrayer was “super excited” to return for another season of Zillow Gone Wild, which features up-close and personal tours of some of the nation’s non-traditional homes every episode before selecting the “wildest” homes of all.

In Season 2, McBrayer hits the road to take a look at properties that will blow viewers away, including an entire old western town purchased by an adventurous family in Colorado and a real-life Lego castle in Orlando, Fla.

And in Friday’s season premiere, McBrayer heads to York, Pa., where he’ll tour a home shaped like a giant shoe before heading to Taos, N. Mex., to check out an eco-friendly home built out of bottles, tires and cans. Finally, he’ll head to Ridgefield, Conn., to visit a famous composer’s gothic manor with secret passageways, stairwells to nowhere and patent leather walls.

“My favorite part was meeting the people, getting the tour and hearing their stories,” McBrayer said of Season 2. “Even though you’re only seeing like eight minutes of the house on each episode, I’m there for several hours. So you get to know these people, and when the cameras are off, you’re just hanging out and making small talk. And that to me is my favorite part, because you get to know these humans who have made these choices.”

McBrayer emphasized that he’s thrilled to “shine a spotlight” on the homeowners’ creative choices. “I think they are eager to share their stories,” he told PopCulture. “I just want them to be sure that I am there to also celebrate it and share in the joy and the effort that they’ve put into it.”

McBrayer has even penned a handwritten thank-you note to every homeowner who has allowed him into their home. “Some of them I’m still in touch with,” he shared. “Some of them have been to my house!”

When it comes to McBrayer’s house, the comedian revealed it’s “no secret” he has “more control issues” than most of the homeowners who have turned their houses into something so one-of-a-kind.

“People do ask, ‘Oh, are you stealing ideas? How can you make your house wild? I am as boring as salt,” he joked. “I think the wildest I might do is put wallpaper in a guest bathroom. … By comparison, my home would be very plain compared to a Lego castle. But it works for me!”

Zillow Gone Wild Season 2 premieres Friday, July 18, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.