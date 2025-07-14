ABC Weatherman Retiring After 4 Decades

It’s the end of an era for Nashville TV.

Longtime Nashville meteorologist Davis Nolan has announced that he is retiring from Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN News 2 this August after more than 40 years.

“It goes without saying that Davis means a lot to the newsroom, the station and the community,” News Director Elbert Tucker said. “He has done a great service to the people of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky over the past 44 years, providing top notch forecasting and emergency weather coverage. He is truly committed to our viewers.”

Nolan, Nashville television’s longest-running weather forecaster, joined WKRN in November 1981 when the station was then known as WNGE. The New Orleans native, who previously served as the weekend weathercaster at WCTV while studying for his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology at Florida State University, has forecasted for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky at News 2 ever since.

Nolan is one of only a handful of broadcast meteorologists in the nation to have earned the “Certified Consulting Meteorologist” designation from the American Meteorological Society. He has also held the National Weather Association’s seal of approval since 2001.

Opening up about his decision to step away from TV after 44 years, Nolan told The Tennessean that “besides being 71 years old, I have some family that will be needing my help over the next few year. And it all added up to ‘it’s about time!’”

Nolan’s last day forecasting weather at WKRN will be Friday, Aug 22. Although he is retiring from his decades-long TV career, he isn’t giving up his love for weather. Nolan promised that he “will still be posting weather on social media.” He also plans to continue his Fishing Funtacular segment.

As Nolan prepares to step away from TV, his WKRN colleagues celebrate his storied career. News 2 chief meteorologist Danielle Breezy called it a “bittersweet day” as Nolan announced his retirement, adding that Nolan “is one of the hardest working & kindest souls I have ever worked with and has taught me so much over the years. Davis, you are joy to work with and a joy to watch on tv. Enjoy your retirement! It is so well deserved! I already miss you!”

News 2 viewers also congratulated Nolan on his retirement and career, one person writing, “This area was very lucky to have you for 43 years doing the weather and now in retirement I hope you can do all the fishing singing and traveling with your family your heart desires.”