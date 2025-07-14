Legendary Voice Actor Dies After Throat Cancer Diagnosis: James Carter Cathcart Was 71

Actor James Carter Cathcart, well-known for his voice roles in many animated series, has died. He was 71.

Cathcart, best known for his work voicing several characters in Pokémon, passed away from throat cancer. He previously retired from acting in 2023 after receiving the diagnosis. His wife shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post.

He started in Pokémon by voicing Gary Oak in the TV series, before picking up the roles of Fergus and Snubbull. Then he voiced Todd Snap in Pokémon Snap and eventually picked up the roles of Meowth, James (from Team Rocket), and Professor Oak. He voiced characters on the series from season one to season 25.

James Carter Cathcart is known for voice roles in other animated series, too—like Yu-Gi-Oh!, where he played Weevil Underwood. He also voiced characters in shows like One Piece, Sonic X, and Kirby: Right Back At Ya!

Cathcart’s cancer was detected on his tongue in 2023 before it quickly spread to his lymph glands. His retirement came as doctors pursued a more “aggressive treatment” to help fight off the disease.

“My beloved husband, James Carter Cathcart (aka Jimmy Zoppi, Billy Beach, and Carter Cathcart), passed away on July 8, 2025, surrounded by the people who loved him most,” his wife said.

“Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love and support that we have experienced during his various illness over the last several years, and especially since his terminal diagnosis in January of this year,” she continued. “Every post we have seen from those who love and admire Jimmy/Carter has meant more to us than we could possibly express. Your kind words will continue to encourage us now, as we turn to privately grieving as a family.”