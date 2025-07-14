‘Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Officially Divorced From David Eason

Jenelle Evans is officially divorced from David Eason.

The Teen Mom 2 alum was granted a divorce from her ex-husband on Friday, TMZ reports, more than a year after she filed for a legal separation.

“After a really long and draining process, my divorce from David is official,” the former MTV personality said in a statement to TMZ. “This chapter has been heavy, but I’m walking away from it with clarity, strength and so much love for my kids,” she continued. “My focus is on them and our future and I’m just thankful to finally have peace and a fresh start.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason pose at The Planet Hollywood Valentine’s Wonderland at the Cosmopolitan New York Fashon Week #Eye Candy event After Party at Planet Hollywood Times Square on February 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Evans listed her date of separation from Eason as Feb. 16, 2024, a month before she announced that she had filed for permanent separation from her husband of six years. In North Carolina, where the two lived together before their split, divorce can only be filed for after a legal separation has been documented for at least a year and a day, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

In May 2025, Evans officially filed for divorce from Eason, and a month later hosted a divorce party in New York.

The former couple tied the knot in September 2017, shortly after welcoming daughter Ensley, now 8, in January of that year. The 16 and Pregnant alum is also mom to son Jace, 15, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 11, with ex Nathan Griffith.

Evans and Eason are still reportedly working through issues of custody and child support, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, and are set to appear in court for mediation on Aug. 11.

Evans’ marriage to Eason was filled with scandal, as the reality personality called the police in February 2019 and claimed that her husband had assaulted her in what she later claimed was a drunken misunderstanding.

Jenelle Evans Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

Then, in May 2019, Evans temporarily lost custody of her two younger children after Eason shot and killed the family’s French bulldog, Nugget. In July of that year, Evans announced that she had regained custody of the children.

In September 2024, Evans told PopCulture.com that she felt like she was “walking on eggshells” near the end of her marriage. “I just I know how uptight I was feeling towards the end of my relationship and how much anxiety I had. I felt like I was walking on eggshells a lot,” she said. “So I just know those feelings and I don’t want them to ever come back.”