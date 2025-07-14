Fox Cancels 3 Shows On Its Sports Network

One of Fox Sports’ most prominent names is off the network completely after a series of TV show cancellations this morning, according to a new report from The Athletic.

Joy Taylor, host of the just-cancelled Speak on FS1, will not have her contract renewed by the network. She is one of the channel’s biggest faces, as she was previously an anchor on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and a moderator on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

The network is also cancelling Breakfast Ball and The Facility, meaning big names like NBA legend Paul Pierce, NFL All-Decade Team member LeSean McCoy, Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson, radio personality Craig Carton, and perennially injured NFL veteran Emmanuel Acho will no longer be seen on the channel.

The three shows “struggled to find a huge audience,” according to The Athletic’s report, prompting their cancellation.

Taylor’s forced departure at the network isn’t exactly surprising news. The anchor has been the subject of scandalous headlines all year as several lawsuits have emerged against FS1’s former top executive Charlie Dixon.

In one lawsuit, makeup artist Noushin Faraji accused Dixon of sexual battery, and claimed that Taylor told her to “get over it.” Faraji also accused Taylor of creating a hostile work environment through discrimination of employees’ “race/national origin and disability,” and alleged that Taylor was given her prominent role at the network by sleeping with Dixon.

FS1 mainstays like The Herd with Colin Cowherd and First Things First with Nick Wright will continue to air as scheduled.