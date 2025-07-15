‘The Real Housewives’ Star Exits Show Following Drama With Co-Star

Brit Eady is exiting The Real Housewives of Atlanta after one season.

The Bravo personality, 37, announced Monday on Instagram that she would not be returning for more of the Housewives show following a season of scandal.

“As I close this chapter, I want to thank everyone who supported me, my friends, my followers, my amazing team, and everyone who defended my name,” Eady wrote on Instagram. “I decided to walk away from something that no longer serves me because I choose peace over destroying my mental.”

She continued, “It’s very easy to say what I should have done, when most have not walked a day in my shoes. I choose ME, and a lot of ppl can’t say they choose themselves.”

Eady noted that she still has “a lot of healing left to do,” but she can’t “heal in the same place that made you sick.” The TV personality concluded, “I don’t owe anyone closure, I only owe myself to do what’s best for me. My journey here is done.”

Eady’s exit from RHOA comes after she declined to be a part of the ongoing Season 16 reunion.

Early on in her first season, Eady found herself embroiled in controversy with castmate Kenya Moore, as the latter shared explicit images of someone she alleged was Eady at her 2024 hair spa opening.

Moore was suspended before ultimately departing the series following an internal investigation by Bravo. In June, however, Eady claimed that the photos were actually not of her.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Season:16 — Pictured: (l-r) Brit Eady, Phaedra Parks, Angela Oakley, Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Drew Sidora, Kelli Ferrell — (Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi/Bravo)

“The events of this season have devastated me, and while I cannot say much right now, I do want to set the record straight about one thing: the graphic sexual photo surrounding the events in Episode 5. That photo was not me,” Eady wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I do not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it was not me,” she continued in her statement. “I look forward to seeking accountability and moving past this dark part of my life.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.