‘The Masked Singer’: Bull Is a YouTube and Reality TV Sensation

The Masked Singer’s Season 6 finale aired tonight, and Bull and Queen of Hearts duked it out to determine the winner. Sadly, Bull came up short, finishing as the season’s runner-up. But the question remains: Who is that? Scroll through to learn Bull’s identity (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

When the mammal mascot’s mask was removed, Todrick Hall was revealed. Hall is a multi-talented YouTube and reality TV sensation. Hall has 3.62 million YouTube subscribers, with his top video, the music video for his song “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” has 47 million views. On TV, Hall is known for his appearances on American Idol, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dance Moms, Queer Eye and his own show, Todrick.

When it came to judges’ guesses, Sherzinger was the only person to guess correctly. (It might have helped that she actually released the song “SHOW OFF” with Hall.) Robin Thicke guessed Lil Uzi Vert before switching to Sisqo. Ken Jeong went from Ne-Yo to Taye Diggs, and Jenny McCarthy swapped from Brian Littrell to Adam Lambert.

Queen of Hearts’ identity will be known shortly. In third place spots (eliminated in previous episodes), were Banana Split and Skunk. Banana Split was Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster; Skunk was unmasked and revealed to be Faith Evans. Previously unmasked competitors were Caterpillar (Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk), Mallard (Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson), Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield), Jester (Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols), Beach Ball (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo), Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (R&B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox).

The Masked Singer Season 6 aired Wednesdays on FOX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.