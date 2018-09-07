15 High-Protein Foods That Will Fast Track Your Weight Loss Goals

(Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod)

When it comes to losing weight, your macronutrients will become your best friend. More specifically, protein has what it takes to heal your muscles after a tough workout and burn fat and calories, even when you’re unactive.

An easy way to expedite your weight loss goals is by adding high-protein foods to your diet; along with carbs and healthy fats, you’ll see results in no time. Start out by adding these protein-rich foods to your grocery list.

Coconut

Starting off with a big one! Coconut has 15 grams of protein — which is pretty impressive for a fruit — and is also loaded with theronine, an amino acid that helps prevent fat buildup in the liver and speeds up recovery after a super tough workout. Look for coconut flour, coconut milk and coconut flakes at the grocery store.

Oats

You’ve heard it before and you’ll hear it again: Starting your day with oats is one of the smartest breakfasts decisions you could make. Not only does a cup of oatmeal have six grams of protein, but the high fiber content helps you feel fuller longer, making your meals stretch farther. Try these tasty overnight oat recipes for fast, easy mornings.

Asparagus

With almost three grams of protein and only 27 calories per cup, asparagus is one of the best weight-loss friendly foods out there. It’s versatile and delicious — what more could you ask for?

Spinach

While Popeye may have over-exaggerated the amount of protein in spinach (a cup contains 1 gram), the vitamins and nutrients like vitamins A and C, magnesium, folate and carotenoids (protect the body against heart disease and cancer) bring this leafy green to the top of the list.

Chocolate milk

It’s not just for kiddos! Vanessa Lachey swears by it, so we’re giving it a chance. At eight grams of protein per glass, you’re giving your body a weight loss boost in the guise of a treat. Make sure you’re picking up organic chocolate milk!

Broccoli

The five grams of protein per cup of broccoli speak for themselves, but the soluble fiber, folate, potassium and vitamins are an added bonus.

Chia seeds

Seven grams of protein per two tablespoons? If these superfoods aren’t on your grocery list already, you better add ’em ASAP. Rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3s and with 11 grams of fiber per serving, these tiny seeds are one of the best-kept weight loss secrets.

Almonds

Not only do almonds boast around 7 grams of protein, but their monounsaturated fats keep you full for longer.

Greek yogurt

First thing’s first: plain Greek yogurt is best for weight loss. Otherwise, if you’re picking up any flavored yogurt, you could be ingesting as many as 30 grams of sugar per six-ounce serving. Plain Greek yogurt can get you anywhere from 25-30 grams of protein per serving!

Black beans

While white beans are a good source of protein (16 grams per cup), the protein in black beans is more than double:40 grams per cup! Add some extras into this slow cooker chicken, rice and beans recipe.

Cottage cheese

For a quick and easy afternoon snack, break out the cottage cheese! One cup packs 25 grams of protein and only 200 calories, so you’ll make it all the way to dinner without any cravings.

Wild salmon

You probably know that wild salmon is full of heart-healthy omega-3s, but did you know a five-ounce portion of 39 grams of protein.

Eggs

Keep the yolks, people! We know now that whole eggs aren’t as bad for your cholesterol as folks used to believe — and plus, the entire egg is much more nutritious, coming in at 6 grams of protein per egg.

Chickpeas

Just a cup of these will get you a third of the protein you need for the entire day — so grab the hummus and carrot sticks when you’re ready for your 3 p.m. pick-me-up!

Quinoa

With eight grams of protein, plenty of fiber and riboflavin (which helps break down carbs and fat), quinoa is here to save the day when you can’t stand the thought of another plain, roasted vegetable. Try this Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad for a lunch you’ll never forget.

