‘Elsbeth’: Ben Levi Ross Talks Hopes for Return as Teddy While ‘Breaking the Boundary’ With Elsbeth (Exclusive)

After making his debut as Teddy Tascioni in Season 2, Episode 6 last week, Ben Levi Ross spoke to PopCulture.com about his hopes to return after appearing in tonight’s episode, “One Angry Woman.” Even despite Elsbeth having to go to jury duty, fans still saw a fun dynamic between the two of them that included Elsbeth basically telling the entire precinct everything about her son.

Since this is the first time that fans are seeing Teddy after he was briefly mentioned on The Good Wife years ago and occasionally mentioned on Elsbeth, this is also the first time that fans are seeing Elsbeth as a mother, meaning that we may be finding out some new things about this beloved character.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Ben Levi Ross as Teddy Photo: CBS

“I think fans can expect to just sort of maybe learn more about why Elsbeth sort of is the way she is,” Ross said. “But that’s always reflected in your children. We’ve never seen her in a mother dynamic. I think that just fully fleshes out this person that people have come to really love so much. And I’m so happy to be sort of the catalyst for fans to experience that.”

While both Ross and Carrie Preston have praised how natural their chemistry came, it was clearly seen throughout the episode, especially at one point when they were doing research for the murder trial that Elsbeth was a juror on, and they were basically one and the same with their mannerisms. Ross said that it was “so natural” getting into that mother-son rhythm with Preston.

“I think she’s just such a fantastic actor and is so open and ready to play,” he explained. “Our director of that episode was like, ‘Let’s find these quirks that perhaps you could share and comment.’ But Carrie is just so amazing that it’s kinda easy to fall into line with her if you’re just willing to walk and play on set.”

Meanwhile, it’s not confirmed that Ben Levi Ross will be appearing in more episodes, but Teddy did say that he would be planning on coming back to New York to visit his mom, even if he wasn’t too big of a fan of the Big Apple. Ross thinks “there’s definitely a possibility that you’ll be seeing more of Teddy this season for sure.”

If and when Teddy returns, there is a whole lot to dig into with him, and Ross is “super excited to explore his relationship with his boyfriend.” He continued, “I think the thing that’s most exciting to me is perhaps getting swept up into breaking the boundary between her family life and her work life. So perhaps somehow being involved in some of Elsbeth’s work would be so fun for me. Just because that’s why we love the show. You know? So that’s why I love the show. So, I would love to be involved in a murder.”

There will be much more to look forward to as Elsbeth Season 2 continues and it’s very likely that Ross will return as Teddy in the near future. For now, fans will just have to patiently wait. In the meantime, the fall finale of Elsbeth premieres on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.