Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ ex, David Eason, was ordered to wear an ankle monitor during his Tuesday, Dec. 10 court hearing, reports In Touch Weekly, having previously violated a domestic violence restraining order taken out by his estranged wife.

The publication’s source revealed that Eason asked for a continuance to secure a public defender at the court date, which was in regards to him going to Evans’ property to try and “take her motorcycles,” but the judge was “so mad” they ordered Eason to wear an ankle monitor. The monitor will reportedly allow Evans to know when Eason is three miles from her property or her person. “So, he is now wearing an ankle monitor, the next court date is January 28,” the source continued.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Evans also commented to the publication about Eason’s latest legal ruling, telling In Touch, “I’m happy the judge did what was right to keep my family and I safe.”

On Oct. 22, Evans told TMZ that Eason, from whom she split in February, came to her North Carolina home two days prior alongside his girlfriend and three others. They allegedly used a bolt cutter to cut the locks off her gate and proceeded to take motorcycles and other property from the garage and load them into a trailer. A sheriff’s deputy accompanied Eason and made Evans aware of what was happening, but she insisted that Eason was not supposed to be on the property at all due to the protection order against him. Eason was later arrested and held on a $1,000 bond, which he posted the same day.

Jason Davis/Getty Images

“I’ve tried so hard to find peace and move forward, but David’s harassment just doesn’t stop,” Evans told In Touch after Eason’s arrest. “He, his girlfriend, and their friends keep interfering in my life, and it’s affecting me and my family more than anyone realizes. I’m left with no choice now but to take legal action to put an end to this. I didn’t want things to go this far, but if they’re going to keep dragging me into these toxic games, I’ll see them in court. I just want to be able to heal and live in peace.”

Evans filed for a legal separation from her husband of six years, with whom she shares daughter Ensley, in February. She has since moved to Las Vegas with Ensley and her two other children, son Kaiser, whose father is ex Nathan Griffith, and son Jace, whose father is ex Andrew Lewis.