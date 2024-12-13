Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly ‘Quietly Preparing’ to Take Over for King Charles

With King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment, his son, Prince William, seems to be quietly getting prepared to step in as the new king much sooner than expected. According to RADAR, a royal source notes that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been “quietly preparing” to take the throne soon.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith says Prince William and Middleton are getting their ducks in a row and taking on more responsibility. Charles’ continued cancer treatments are also playing a role in speeding up the ascension.

“Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment,” Smith writes. “As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”

King Charles has reportedly been improving as his treatments have progressed, but the reports are calling it the “calm before the storm” for the royal couple and future king and queen.

“They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now,” the insider claims. A big sign for some was William’s appearance at the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral, a big step for the future monarch.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe did make clear that the current king isn’t just lying down on the job. “He has kept going, and you get the impression he’s been doing as much as he physically can. I wonder if his doctors might privately be a bit annoyed that he hasn’t rested as much as he could have,” the insider notes.