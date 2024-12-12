Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has reportedly been arrested on a domestic violence charge. TMZ reports that the Bravo star and DJ was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence Tuesday night and later released on $20,000 bail.

Sources told the news outlet that Burbank, California police were dispatched to a home after receiving a call about an argument between Kennedy and a woman. A witness reportedly saw them arguing, with Kennedy allegedly grabbing the woman at one point. TMZ reports that officers did not see visible injuries on the woman with Kennedy.

Police then determined it was a domestic incident, leading to Kennedy’s arrest and subsequent release. The Burbank City Attorney’s Office is reportedly now reviewing the case for possible charges.

A Burbank Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE that officers responded to Kennedy’s home “regarding an argument between a man and a woman.”

“The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy’s] arrest,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE. “[Kennedy] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office.”

Kennedy has been dating Ally Lewber, who also appeared on Vanderpump Rules, since January 2022, following his split with former fiancée Rachel Leviss. Kennedy was pictured at a holiday party hosted by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton earlier that night.

Kennedy has not spoken publicly about the arrest.

The news comes a few weeks after Bravo announced Vanderpump Rules would be completely rebooted with all new cast members, meaning Kennedy and Lewber would be axed from the roster along with their co-stars like Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Kennedy joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in 2015 during Season 3 of the long-running show. He started as a lowly busser at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant and worked his way up to becoming a DJ at several of her restaurants, despite being fired more than once. His sobriety was an ongoing story arc on the show.