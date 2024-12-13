James Kennedy Allegedly ‘Caused a Scene’ at Kathy Hilton’s Party Night of His Arrest

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was reportedly spotted “causing a scene” at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party the night he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

A source reported to Us Weekly that on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Kennedy at first “looked like he was in great spirits” while attending the DIRECTV event alongside his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. “[James] and Ally were cuddling together and taking photos,” the insider said. “He seemed like he was in a good headspace and was dancing, singing and having fun.”

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 6th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Later in the evening, however, another source told the outlet that the Bravo star was seen “running” through the party and “causing a scene.” They claimed, “His guy friend was chasing him from Kathy’s basement all the way throughout Kathy’s backyard, and James looked mad while running away. The guy who was chasing him almost fell into the pool and dropped a lantern in the pool causing a huge scene. Everyone was wondering what was going on.”

That insider referred to Kennedy as acting “erratic,” saying that the DJ was “in a mood” while taking photos on the red carpet before the party even started, skipping interviews to go inside.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall also shared an anecdote about Kennedy during a Dec. 12 episode of The Viall Files, describing an interaction he witnessed while attending Hilton’s party with wife Natalie Joy. Viall claimed he saw Kennedy “barking orders” at a friend he had brought to the party.

James Kennedy attends DIRECTV’s Christmas At Kathy’s 2024 on December 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“I’m the only one who saw this. Natalie didn’t even see this. Natalie was immersed in a conversation with the other person we were talking to,” Viall recalled. “James walks by, and then James turns around and he says to his friend — I forgot his friend’s name. Let’s say his friend’s name is Sam. And [James] goes, ‘Sam! Hold this! Now.’ … And his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like … That was insane.” He added, “I was like, 10 minutes earlier I met this guy who he introduced as his best friend and then 10 minutes later he was barking orders.”

Later that night, Burbank police were called to a residence after receiving a call about a man and a woman arguing. A witness allegedly saw Kennedy arguing with a woman before grabbing her, according to TMZ. Officers did not see any visible injuries as a result of the reported altercation, but Kennedy was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. It has not been confirmed if Lewber was the woman involved in the alleged incident.