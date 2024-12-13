Rapper With the Biggest Song of 2016 Reveals He’s About to Be a Dad: Congrats to Desiigner

Desiigner is about to be a dad! The “Panda” rapper, real name Sidney Royel Selby III, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Joyce Bryant. The soon-to-be parents announced the exciting news in a Nov. 19 gender reveal video, sharing that they are expecting a baby boy.

In the short clip, the rapper and Bryant were all smiles as they stood in front of a cake with “we’re having a…” printed on top of the frosting. The couple then sunk champagne glasses into the cake to reveal the color blue, confirming that they are expecting a baby boy. The video then cut to a photo montage of Desiigner and his public relations specialist girlfriend posing together after the big reveal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video, captioned “Supporters Guess What…” garnered plenty of responses. Reacting to the reveal, one person wrote, “Congrats brother love you and so happy for you,” with somebody else commenting, “Aww congrats so happy for you.”

Bryant also shared the pregnancy news to her own account, where she shared several photos from the gender reveal, writing, “He rough around the edges in the streets but with me he so soft. I have TWO KINGS Thank You God.”

In a follow-up post just a few days later, Bryant said she was “still on Cloud9 God is giving me a Son, a baby boy and I know he’s going to be crazy over his mamma and I’m going to be crazy over him. Me and your dad counting down the days to meet you my baby boy. My bestfriend. I have my King & Prince.”

Desiigner rose to fame back in 2016 with his hit song “Panda.” Released a year earlier as his debut single, the song quickly topped the Billboard Hot 100, and went on to become the most-streamed song of 2016 with more than 791 million streams in the U.S., per Forbes.

While Desiigner has gone on to release new music, he has also landed himself into trouble. Back in April 2023, he was charged with indecent exposure after he was accused of masturbating on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. Addressing the incident later that month, the rapper announced that he was checking checked himself into a mental health facility, adding that he was “ashamed of my actions.” He attributed the incident to medication he had been prescribed just prior to the incident.