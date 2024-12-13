‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ Episode 4 Just Dropped

Gather ‘round, folks, because a new episode of The Amazing Digital Circus is here! Just over two months after Pomni and crew embarked on a spooky adventure when “The Mystery Of Mildenhall Manor” dropped in October, the Gooseworx-created and Glitch Productions-produced web series returned Friday, with The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 4, “Fast Food Masquerade,” now available to stream on the Glitch YouTube channel here and Netflix.

Launched as a web series in 2023, and inspired by things from creator Gooseworx’s childhood, such as “weird toys and PC games with pre-rendered graphics,” The Amazing Digital Circus spins a twisted tale of six humans – Pomni (Lizzie Freeman), Jax (Michael Kovach), Ragatha (Amanda Hufford), Gangle (Marissa Lenti), Kinger (Sean Chiplock), and Zooble (Ashley Nichols) – trapped in a virtual world. Unable to recall their names and details of their pasts, the group find themselves trapped in ringmaster Caine’s (Alex Rochon) Circus, where they are forced to engage in nonsensical adventures.

The nonsensical adventure in Episode 4? Employees at a fast food restaurant called Spudsy’s who are “keen to make you only the best burgers.”

The series has been a massive hit. Not only did the pilot episode surpass 100 million views within its first month on YouTube, a number that has since climbed to more than 360 million views, and also receive an Annie Awards nomination for Best Character Animation – TV/Media for lead animator Kevin Temmer, but each subsequent episode has also garnered tens of millions of views. Unsurprisingly, fans clamor for fresh content, but episodes have been few and far between – prior to Episode 4’s release, Episode 3 dropped two months prior on Oct. 4 – a move that is both “practical” and is for the benefit of the show’s longevity.

“What we have to work against is this misconception, built off the last decade and a half of streaming, that the binge model was necessary,” Jasmine Yang, the General Manager of Glitch, told ComicBook.com in May. “I think a lot of the big platforms are also realizing this now — that dropping all the episodes at the same time is not only impractical but also counterintuitive. If you want your franchise to have any longevity, people need some time to talk about it. They need to digest things, form a community, and eagerly anticipate the next drop. For us, not only is it practical but it works a little bit in our favor because every time we make a new episode of anything, we can make a big event about it.”

Yang explained that “if we had to wait until the entire season was ready before dropping any episodes, [the Digital Circus pilot] would not have premiered for years. We work in the YouTube space, where people are used to some creators who spend months between videos, and then they drop it, and people are happy, and they move onto something else.”

All episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus are available to watch on YouTube and Netflix. A release date for Episode 5 hasn’t yet been shared. Click here to watch Episode 4.