Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘TODAY’ In Middle of Broadcast: Here’s Why

Savannah Guthrie had to make a hasty exit from TODAY earlier in the week, but fans shouldn’t feel too concerned. According to NBC, Guthrie had to leave early on the Dec. 10, 2024, but it was for one of her favorite annual events. With Craig Melvin sitting in for her alongside Hoda Kotb, the anchors explained the sudden exit.

“Somebody has to leave a little early,” Kotb said. “This is one of your favorite assignments you do every year.”

“Yes, we’re going to go to the Dole Foundation Heroes Gala tonight,” Guthrie explained. “It celebrates military caregivers, the people who care for our veterans, and heroes.”

“Tom Hanks and I are doing our thing again tonight and we’ll see you tomorrow morning on TODAY with all of it,” Guthrie adds.

The TODAY co-host is the official Chief National Hidden Heroes Ambassador, hosting alongside Hanks, who is the chairman of the organization. As NBC notes, the organization is out to “strengthen and empower military and veteran caregivers, their families, and their communities by identifying and addressing their key challenges through innovative, practical, and sustainable solutions.”

Guthrie returned and presented the festivities on the morning staple the following day, offering some behind-the-scenes tidbits in the process.

“Caregiving is a family affair,” Guthrie said on the episode. “It’s so important that we support those who are supporting our veterans — it’s a way that we can help give service as well.”