Orlando Brown’s family is getting a little bigger! The troubled Disney Channel alum is expecting his third child with his wife, Danielle Brown. The happy couple, who have been together for four years, announced their upcoming addition in a joint TikTok livestream that they later posted on their shared YouTube channel.

“For all y’all that didn’t know my wife is pregnant. Pregnant, pregnant, pregnant,” Brown told fans in the video, which saw the couple out enjoying dinner at a restaurant. “Yeah we going holiday shopping.”

According to Danielle, she is about three months, or 11 weeks, into her pregnancy.

The little one on the way will be Brown and Danielle’s third child together. The couple married in 2020 and are parents to son Frankie and daughter Annie, whom they welcomed earlier this year. According to The Shade Room, Danielle is also a mom to two other children, as well as a late daughter from a previous relationship.

While baby No. 3 is plenty of reason to celebrate, the happy news comes amid a difficult time for Brown, who has had a troubled past few years. In 2018, the actor was arrested multiple times for charges ranging from burglary and drug possession to resisting a public officer and domestic battery. In December 2022, he was arrested again for domestic violence. He later pleaded guilty to the charge. Most recently, he was kicked out of Tao Los Angeles in January 2024 after he had an outburst, during which he called himself “Satan and Lucifer’s son” and called an employee a “child molester” and “Richard Ramirez.”

Brown has also been in and out of medical and rehabilitation facilities. In 2018, he reached out to Dr. Phil McGraw for help with his substance use problems and told McGraw he had struggled with alcohol and drugs, including marijuana and crystal methamphetamine, over the years.

“Just the influence and the demons that come with that drug kind of took over,” he said. “I just found myself in a dark place because I couldn’t really find everybody. It’s kinda like looking for your keys, when you stop looking, they’re right there, type of deal. I started to realize what was in front of me. From there, now I’m good.”

Brown is best known for playing Eddie Thomas on That’s So Raven. The Disney Channel sitcom ran from 2003 to 2007 and also starred Raven-Symoné. His other credits include The Proud Family, Safe Harbor, and Major Payne, among others, per his IMDb profile.