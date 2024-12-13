Christina Haack Tearfully Tells Tarek El Moussa Kids Asked Her to Leave Josh Hall After ‘Blow Up’ Fight

Christina Haack (formerly Hall) can’t hold back her tears as she reveals the devastating details of her split from husband Josh Hall. In a sneak peek of the Jan. 29 premiere of The Flip Off obtained by PEOPLE, the HGTV star, 41, gets emotional about the end of her third marriage in an unexpected heart-to-heart with none other than her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

El Moussa, 43, asks Haack in the clip if she’s “good,” to which she replies, “No… Josh and I officially split up.” The Christina on the Coast star continues that she and Hall “had a blow up” that included “middle fingers in [her] face,” adding, “Things with Josh have been bad for a long time.”

Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

The most heartbreaking aspect of Haack’s split from Hall involves her two kids — 14-year-old Taylor and 9-year-old Brayden — whom she shares with El Moussa. “The kids literally asked me to leave,” Haack said of her relationship with Hall. “They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?”

Breaking down, the Christina in the Country star tells her ex, “I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time and I just can’t get out of it,” adding that “everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible” and has “really taken a really bad toll on me.”

Haack and El Moussa’s marriage of seven years ended with a contentious split in 2016, although the two continued to appear together on Flip or Flop until it came to an end in 2022 and have worked on co-parenting since their divorce.

“I’m really sorry for s—t too,” Haack tells El Moussa in the clip. “I really am. I just want you to know.” El Moussa responds, “I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this.”

Tarek El Moussa and Christina HAACK (HGTV)

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 after two years of marriage, and the two haven’t shied away from going at each other in the public eye. The Tennessee-based real estate agent, 44, was originally set to appear alongside Haack on The Flip Off when it was first announced, but Haack returned to filming after their divorce solo. It’s unclear if Hall will appear in the show at all.

El Moussa’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, will also appear on The Flip Off, having married the HGTV star in 2021. The couple shares son Tristan, whom they welcomed in February 2023.

The Flip Off premieres Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode on HGTV.