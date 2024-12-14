‘Fire Country’: Jules Latimer Teases ‘Ultimate Family Drama’ for Eve in Fall Finale (Exclusive)

Fire Country’s fall finale tonight will include a tense family reunion for Eve, and Jules Latimer spoke to PopCulture.com about the drama that will ensue. In “Promise Me,” a series of dangerous underground zombie fires emerge, so the team has to protect the town. Unfortunately, this forces Eve to “have a less-than-warm reunion with her estranged father, Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), a stalwart cowboy whose family ranch has become a pillar of the Edgewater community.”

Eve is not exactly close with her family and Latimer shared that it’s “kind of like an impossible situation of trying to navigate family drama while also trying to save my family home. It’s like the ultimate challenge, and we’ll see whether or not she is successful at it.” Between the fires and the family, it’s not going to be an easy day for Eve, but at the very least, Latimer was able to work with the “legend” Morris and explore more of Eve’s backstory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“I was very, like, a little speechless when I read that episode, and it was incredibly moving that they were willing to give me an episode that was dedicated to getting to know me,” Latimer said. “And that doesn’t happen that often, especially where I sit on the call sheets. It was an honor, and I am deeply grateful that they let me do it. And then shooting it, I got to do horse training, and I got to get to just be on a ranch. I got to work with an actor that I looked up to since I was a kid. And it was kind of a dream come true.”

Considering it is the fall finale, it’s going to be a pretty intense episode, and not just because of the fires that will be threatening Edgewater. Latimer urged fans to “get ready for the ultimate family drama,” and it’s going to be like a “smackdown” and “throwdown.” There is no telling how that will go down and how it will affect Eve, but it sounds like it could be a pretty emotional time.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait very long to see what happens. The fall finale of Fire Country airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the series finale of Blue Bloods. How that family drama turns out for Eve will be something to look forward to.