Lucille Ball’s son made a rare appearance with his sister. The late comedian and actress’ children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz, Jr., posed for a photo earlier this year, as Lucie shared on Instagram back in August. Her stepson, Nick Luckinbill, a producer for EDC, had treated the family “to a grand meal at Wally’s in Las Vegas, with our special guest, my recalcitrant brother, Desi Arnaz, Jr.!!!”

Arnaz shared that her brother is “alive and well,” and she noted that he just “likes to stay a bit ‘undercover.’” Arnaz, Jr. is not one to be in the public eye, as evidenced by his sister’s post, but it is nice to see that he is still doing fine and very much keeping in touch with his family, even if he does have to get dragged to family outings. At the very least, he, his sister, and their family seem as happy as ever while together in Sin City.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Arnaz, Jr. was once very much in the public eye like the rest of his family. He played the drums and even co-starred with his sister and their mother in the CBS sitcom Here’s Lucy from 1968 to 1974. He had a steady acting career, appearing in projects such as The Brady Bunch, The Mod Squad, Police Story, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and Matlock on top of I Love Lucy and The Lucy Show. His final role was the 1992 musical drama film The Mambo Kings, in which he played his father.

Meanwhile, Lucie Arnaz has been spending quite a lot of time with her family and occasionally shows them off on social media. She recently celebrated her son Simon’s 44th birthday. The two of them, along with husband Laurence Luckinbill and his son Ben, had dinner at Native Foods in Palm Springs earlier this week. Many complimented Simon and pointing out how much he looked like his grandfather, Desi Arnaz, who Lucille Ball was married to for 20 years.

Even though Desi Arnaz, Jr. doesn’t make too many public appearances these days, it seems like his sister is still very much keeping up the appearances. At the very least, fans can always watch I Love Lucy streaming free on Pluto TV and try to catch his appearance from way back when.