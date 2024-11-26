The final buzzer is about to sound on one of ESPN‘s longest-running shows. Around the Horn, the sports debate program that turned hot takes into must-see TV will conclude its historic run in the summer of 2025 after more than two decades on the air.

The pioneering show, which launched in November 2002 with Max Kellerman as host, revolutionized sports television by introducing a unique scoring system for pundit debates. Current host Tony Reali, who took the helm in 2004 when Kellerman departed for Fox Sports Net, has been the face of the program ever since, per The New York Post.

For nearly 23 years, Around the Horn has occupied a coveted spot in ESPN’s weekday lineup at 5 p.m. ET, paired with Pardon the Interruption in what became known as the network’s “Happy Hour” block. The show’s format features four rotating sports journalists competing for points based on their analysis of trending sports topics, with the lowest-scoring panelists being eliminated as the show progresses. The winner earns 30 seconds of “Face Time” to discuss any subject of their choice.

The program’s success has been built on the chemistry and expertise of its regular contributors, including seasoned journalists from across the country. The roster has featured Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan, Colorado Springs Gazette’s Woody Paige, Dallas Morning News’ Tim Cowlishaw, Washington Post’s Kevin Blackistone, and Los Angeles Times’ Bill Plaschke. The show also helped launch or amplify the careers of prominent sports media figures like Jemele Hill, Pablo Torre, Bomani Jones, Mina Kimes, Sarah Spain, and Ramona Shelburne, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Executive producer Erik Rydholm, who also created Pardon the Interruption (PTI), has overseen Around the Horn since Reali became host. Sources indicate that ESPN and Rydholm’s team are exploring new concepts to fill the time slot. The network is also reportedly seeking new opportunities for Reali, whom they hold in high regard, following the show’s conclusion, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While ESPN declined to comment on the cancellation when reached by both The New York Post and Los Angeles Times, industry insiders suggest the show will receive a proper farewell celebration in the coming months, honoring its significant contribution to sports television, reports The New York Post. Producer Aaron Solomon, who has guided the show through many of its successful years, will help orchestrate its final season.