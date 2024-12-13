Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Tells Machine Gun Kelly to ‘Grow up’ Amid Split

Brian Austin Green shared a few words on his ex-wife Megan Fox’s pregnancy and her recent breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. According to TMZ, the former 90210 star was out and about when approached by one of the camera people that roam looking for stars.

Green claimed he had not heard the news about the breakup but was quick to give MGK a few crisp words of advice.

“How old is he? He’s in his 30s, isn’t he?” Green said. “Like, I don’t know, grow up.”

Green makes clear that he wants the best for his wife and her unborn child. He also showed a little sadness over the news.

“That’s a shame,” Green adds. “I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

Fox reportedly feels better about the situation and feels fortunate to co-parent with Green and his new wife, former Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.

“She’s been so happy about being pregnant,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’s in a good place with both Brian and Sharna. She gets along really well with Sharna. Megan trusts her around the boys.

“Brian’s a great dad, too. Megan feels fortunate that her boys are loved and always taken care of,” the source adds.

Green also had some empathy for MGK in the situation, hoping that the worst of the situation doesn’t come to pass.

“If that’s the case — and I don’t know the facts of it — but if that’s the case it’s a tragic situation, and I wouldn’t wish that on anybody,” Green said.