Lucille Ball’s daughter is sharing a rare family photo. Actress and singer Lucie Arnaz, 73, took to her Instagram to share a photo of her, husband Laurence Luckinbill, their son Simon, and Luckinbill’s son Ben, celebrating Simon’s 44th birthday at Native Foods in Palm Springs. Many fans took to the comments to compliment how much Simon looks like Arnaz’s father, Cuban-American actor and musician Desi Arnaz.

Arnaz is the eldest of Ball’s two children and is just a year and a half older than her little brother, retired actor and musician Desi Arnaz Jr. From the looks of the photo, it seems like the family is doing as well as anyone, and the family genes are certainly as strong as ever. Arnaz doesn’t post too many family photos, but when she does, whether with her grandchild, husband, or her own kids, it’s clear that she is happy and just loving life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ball tied the knot with Desi Arnaz in 1940 after meeting while filming the Rodgers and Hart stage performance Too Many Girls. The I Love Lucy star filed for divorce in 1944 but had reconciled. From 1957 to 1960, the two starred on The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, which were 13 black-and-white one-hour specials that aired on CBS. Just a day after the final episode was filmed, Ball filed for divorce again in 1960 but remained friends until Arnaz’s death in 1986.

Meanwhile, fans may not be able to watch The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour and see the talented genes that Lucie Arnaz came from, but they are able to see half of those genes. Both I Love Lucy and The Lucy Show are streaming for free on Pluto TV and Crackle, respectively. Unfortunately, only select seasons of both shows are available but I Love Lucy is streaming in full on Paramount+. Even though people will have to pay to be able to watch all six seasons, it’s certainly better than nothing.

Whether or not Arnaz will share more family photos, especially with her kids, in the future is unknown, but it is nice to see her out and about with the family and celebrating birthdays. At the very least, Arnaz seems to be doing well even at 73, and she is cherishing all the time she can with her family, which is what anyone should be doing.