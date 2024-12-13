ESPN Co-Host and NFL Legend Confirms Cancer Diagnosis: Randy Moss Speaks Out

Randy Moss called himself a cancer survivor on Friday after revealing he had been through surgery to remove cancer in his bile duct, “between the pancreas and the liver.” According to CBS News, the former NFL great confirmed he just spent six days in the hospital after undergoing surgery.

“I am a cancer survivor,” Moss said in his Instagram video post. “Some trying times, but we made it through…I didn’t think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was.”

Moss revealed he was stepping away from his role at ESPN earlier in December, citing a personal health challenge at the time. Days after the exit was announced, news was leaked that Moss had been diagnosed with cancer. Moss’ son hit out at the leaks and speculation around his father’s condition, likely opening the door for Moss to speak on his own behalf.

The former NFL star also revealed that he underwent his first procedure for the cancer back on Thanksgiving, leading to the removal surgery on Friday. Moss did add that he will have to go through “some chemo and radiation,” but the signs all look positive.

“God bless you all,” Moss concluded. “Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.”