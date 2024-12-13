‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Breaks His Silence Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has broken his silence after being arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence on Dec. 10. A day after news broke on Thursday, Dec. 12 that Kennedy had been arrested after an evening at Kathy Hilton’s party, attorneys for Kennedy, 32, released a statement via Us Weekly.

“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James,” the statement read. “We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

James Kennedy attends DIRECTV’s Christmas At Kathy’s 2024 at a private residence on December 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

TMZ was first to share news of Kennedy’s arrest, reporting that officers were dispatched to Kennedy’s Burbank, Calif. home after receiving a call about a man and woman arguing. A witness allegedly saw Kennedy arguing with a woman before grabbing her. Police didn’t observe any visible injuries on the alleged victim, but Kennedy was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. He later posted bail. It has not been confirmed if Lewber was the woman involved in the alleged incident.

Kennedy appeared on 10 of the 11 seasons of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules before news broke that month that the network would be rebooting the series with an entirely new cast. “I can’t lie, I’m holding back some tears as I write this,” the DJ wrote on Instagram following the news. “It’s been a pleasure being a part of VPR and filling your TV screens with our lives over the past decade.”

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 6th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“I’ve dedicated my life to this show and I’m forever grateful to everyone who tuned in,” he continued. “All of my dreams are finally coming true; this year I played Neon Carnival, EDC and Stagecoach, and I have a Vegas residency — and I have all of you to thank. It’s been a wild ride and I’m excited to see what the future holds. Although this is a bittersweet ending for me, this is just the beginning! THANK YOU.”

Kennedy has faced allegations of abusive behavior from exes Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Kristen Doute. Following Kennedy’s arrest, Doute, who is currently expecting her first child, took to her Instagram Story with a screenshot of the news story she captioned simply, “Finally.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.