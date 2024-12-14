Fox News’ Kat Timpf Reveals Public’s ‘Biggest Misconception’ About Her

Fox News favorite Kat Timpf is celebrating quite a bit in recent weeks, in between needing crutches to get around. The Fox personality revealed her pregnancy recently and also revealed that it led to her hip breaking somewhat.

But the main thing is she’s out there and she’s soaking up the attention a bit. She recently appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast.

“I think the biggest misconception of me depends on the person. Some people think I’m an idiot because I am silly and I’m vulgar, so they think I can’t be smart,” Timpf says on the pod. “And I’m actually a really good writer…people who read my writing know that, but not everyone does.”

“I think that also the biggest misconception of me is just probably… people who say that I toe the line which is really…I have strong beliefs on issues, but they don’t fit neatly into one partisan box or another,” she adds.

Just peruse her wiki page for a second and you’ll see a bit of what she is referring to. She received death threats over joke remarks she made about Star Wars in 2015, and had a column retraced in National Review over leaving out “relevant details” on the Title IX sexual harassment case at University of Missouri.

Timpf has been the regular host for Fox News Saturday Night and has appeared on Gutfeld!. She also hosted a podcast alongside former WWE superstar Tyrus.