Morgan Wallen Sentenced to Incarceration Over Chair Throwing Incident

Morgan Wallen has been sentenced to seven days of incarceration at a DUI education center following his April arrest for throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville, Tennessee bar.

The country star, 31, was sentenced by a judge in Nashville on Thursday, Dec. 12 after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, reduced from the three felonies he initially faced. The “Last Night” singer will also face two years of probation after his week-long incarceration — one year for each of his misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment. Wallen will also be forced to pay a $350 fine and court fees.

Wallen pleaded conditionally guilty due to judicial diversion on Thursday, and if the Tennessee native completes the terms of his probation, his charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement.

“Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement,” said Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, in a statement to The Tennesseean. “Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation.”

The “Thinkin’ Bout Me” singer was arrested on April 7 after throwing a chair off the roof of Chief’s Bar. He had previously been arrested in May 2020 for public intoxication. Almost two weeks after his reckless endangerment arrest, Wallen took to X (formerly Twitter) to address his brush with the law.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” he wrote in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

Wallen was named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards in November but did not attend the award ceremony for undisclosed reasons. In his place, presenter Jeff Bridges accepted the award on his behalf.