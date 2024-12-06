ESPN Host and NFL Hall of Famer Stepping Away Due to ‘Health Challenge’: Randy Moss’ Exit Explained

Former NFL legend and ESPN personality Randy Moss is taking a step away from his role on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown after a “personal health challenge.” He revealed the news on the network on Friday, later confirmed by the network in an official statement.

“Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge,” ESPN’s statement wrote. “He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

Moss asked for prayers on social media, urging other men to get checked out and have bloodwork done, while avoiding naming any specific illness.

“I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week,” Moss says in the Instagram post from earlier in the month. “I’m battling something, man, and it’s something internal. Your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me.”

The former NFL wide receiver blazed routes for 14 seasons, starting with the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, a historic run with the New England Patriots, and final runs with the Titans and 49ers. Moss holds the single-season touchdown reception record at 23 in 2007 and the record for rookies with 17 back in 1998. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton back in 2018.

Here’s hoping the NFL legend has a speedy recovery and has avoided anything too serious. That said, he’s still Randy Moss in the face of a mysterious illness. It has to count toward something!