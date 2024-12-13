New ‘The Flintstones’ Movie In the Works

Make sure to pack a bag for Bedrock. According to Collider, a new movie based on The Flintstones is in the works from Todd Wilderman and Hamish Grieve. The news was announced at the Warner Bros. Animation at LightBox over the weekend. The upcoming film Meet the Flintstones marks the latest project in the beloved franchise. Fox was initially developing a reboot series, Bedrock, centering on an adult Pebbles Flintstone, but it was axed over the summer.

Wilderman shared that the film will be a mix of “silliness and emotion,” also adding that it will focus on both Fred Flintstone and put “the rest of the gang under the spotlight.” Footage from the film was share, which included Fred and Barney Rubble racing around in the iconic car. Not much else is known about Meet the Flintstones, but it already sounds like it’s going to be a fun film that will hopefully be coming out very soon.

Produced by Hanna-Berbera Productions, the original Flintstones series ran for six seasons from 1960 to 1966 on ABC. Since then, the franchise has seen numerous shows, films, comic books, games, and much more. The most recent animated Flintstones feature film was in 1966, The Man Called Flintstone. Several characters, however, appeared in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. In 2015, Warner Bros. Animation teamed up with WWE Studios to release the direct-to-video film The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!

A premiere date for Meet the Flintstones has not been announced. It’s also unclear if the film will be getting a theatrical release or go straight to streaming. If it goes to streaming, Max seems like the likely candidate due to Warner Bros. being behind it or perhaps even getting a limited theatrical release before moving to streaming full-time. More information, such as the casting and premiere date, as well as plot details, cold be released in the coming months, but the wait will be worth it.

In the meantime, all six seasons of The Flintstones are streaming for free on the ad-supported service Tubi, along with the two live-action films, 1994’s The Flintstones and 2000’s The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas. Considering the franchise has a plethora of titles, it’s possible more will be added to Tubi in the near future, but at least there are some titles that fans can watch while waiting for Meet the Flintstones.