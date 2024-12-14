Oscars Make Major Change Viewers Have Been Begging For

The Oscars are coming to Hulu. After many people have been begging for the awards show to be available on streaming, they are finally getting their wish. The Academy announced that the Oscars would be telecast simultaneously on both ABC and Hulu on Mar. 2. News comes just a month after it was revealed that Conan O’Brien would be taking over the hosting duties from Jimmy Kimmel, who refused to host another year.

According to Deadline, the Oscars will be airing live coast-to-coast on ABC for its 50th year in a row starting at 7 p.m. ET on Mar. 2. Those who are unable to watch the Oscars either on ABC or Hulu will be able to watch it on the streamer the following day. Whether this will be a permanent change for the awards show is unknown. It’s possible ABC will want to see how well the Oscars does on Hulu before making any permanent decisions, but considering many people have been wanting this for a long time, it wouldn’t be surprising if it stuck.

The shortlist for the 2025 Oscars will be announced on Dec. 17, with the nominations revealed on Jan. 17. There will be some tough competition as always, and there’s no predicting what or who will be nominated or who and what will be snubbed. It will be entertaining to see O’Brien making his Oscars hosting debut, even if it wasn’t particularly a name that was expected. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the Oscars will do on Hulu and if anything new will be done to commemorate the new change.

In October, it was announced that after over 50 years on CBS, the Grammys will be moving to ABC in 2027 and will simulcast on Hulu and Disney+ as well through 2036. Disney seems to be getting a jump start on the streaming awards shows front, but the Oscars will not be on Disney+, at least not yet, anyway. With the Grammys soon streaming on Hulu, it would make sense for the Oscars to also continue streaming on Hulu, assuming the ceremony stays on ABC or just within the Disney company.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 2025 Oscars will air on Sunday, Mar. 2 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.