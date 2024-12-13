Netflix Actor Alexander Westwood Found Guilty on 26 Heinous Charges

A British actor credited with appearing in multiple episodes of Netflix’s Sex Education has been found guilty of more than two dozen sexual offenses against women and children. Alexander Westwood, 24, was convicted on 26 charges, including raping a 16-year-old girl who came to him for acting classes, at Wolverhampton Crown Court Wednesday following two days of juror deliberations, The Shropshire Star reported.

During his trial, per the BBC, Westwood was described as a “supreme manipulator” and “rotten apple” whose repeated sexual offending was “a habit, a lifestyle.” Jurors heard how Westwood had a fascination with pornography from a young age, with his earliest offenses stretching back to his 10th birthday, and his victims including two children and former pupils.

“Alexander Westwood is an actor. He is a supreme manipulator,” prosecutor Andrew Wallace told the court. “All these charges have a common theme, of inappropriate touching and predatory behaviour. The 10 indictments concerning a girl, the first charge is on the date of his 10th birthday, that is the date because there is not criminality before this age.”

According to prosecutors, between 2010 and 2018, Westwood repeatedly sexually abused a child in what was described as an “extraordinary catalogue of abuse that happened hundreds of times.” The victim was reportedly made to watch porn, touched and incited to engage in sexual activity.

Westwood was also found guilty of sexually abusing a boy aged between 9 and 10, as well as two teenage girls who came to him for acting lessons.

“As fame beckons, he met two impressionable 16-year-olds and used his revered position to abuse them,” Wallace said, adding that the teenagers were “forced to act out the most inappropriate scenes.”

Between November 2020 and September 2021, Westwood raped and sexually assaulted one of the girls. Wallace said Westwood touched her, touched himself, raped her, and talked to her about a masturbation scene from Bridgerton. When the teen questioned his methods, he told her, “Do what your teacher says.” He also introduced a contract, described as a “coercive tool to keep her in line,” that “tied her in” to 365 lessons and said she would owe him thousands of pounds if she did not continue lessons.

The court also heard how Westwood, who also starred on BBC’s Doctors, sexually abused a second teen between May and August 2021. Westwood convinced the teen to undress for a Greek mythology scene, and touched her breast and vaginal area. When she later messaged Westwood and told him she felt “uncomfortable,” he replied, “It’s just part of acting.”

Jurors heard of another victim who was sexually assaulted between September 2020 and October 2021.

Westwood denied the charges against him, but was found guilty of all charges after of jury of five women and seven men deliberated for just two days following a four week trial, per the Daily Mail. The Albrighton native will be sentenced on Feb. 25 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.