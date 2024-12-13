Max To Remove Major Cartoon Network Shows Later This Month

Even more beloved Cartoon Network shows are being purged from the Max streaming library. By Dec. 31, at least a half dozen beloved Cartoon Network classics will no longer be available to stream on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, with titles like The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and Ed, Edd n Eddy on the chopping block.

According to a new report from Movie of the Night, the purge will begin on Sunday, Dec. 29 when all five seasons of 2003’s Teen Titans exit Max. It will be followed on Dec. 31 by The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, The Looney Tunes Show, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Static Shock, and 2011’s Green Lantern animated series. The Filmation produced animated series Aquaman, which ran on CBS from 1967 through 1970 and was later seen as part of Cartoon Network’s Boomerang, is also set to depart on Dec. 31, according to the report.

Following the purge of Cartoon Network content, only a handful of Cartoon Network shows will remain streaming on Max, with the only classics being Courage the Cowardly Dog and 1998’s The Powerpuff Girls. The platform will still be home to more recent favorites, such as 2010’s Adventure Time.

Although Max was once considered a go-to destination for classic cartoons, in recent years, the platform has offered a dwindling number of Cartoon Network shows. The purge of Cartoon Network content began back in 2022 just prior to Max’s rebranding from HBO Max. As Warner Bros. Discovery enacted cost-saving measures, Infinity Train to Victor & Valentino, Summer Camp Island, and more titles were booted from the streaming library in a move that caused widespread outcry. Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis even publicly addressed the show’s removal, slamming the move as “incredibly unprofessional, rude, and just straight up slimy.”

Unfortunately for late-’90s and early 2000s kids, the outcry didn’t stop Warner Bros. Discovery from moving forward with even more momentum. Back in July, the streamer removed Over the Garden Wall, as well as the Adult Swim series Squidbillies, with Codename: Kids Next Door getting the boot in January. Other Cartoon Network series like Uncle Grandpa, OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes, Steven Universe, Ben 10, The Regular Show, and The Amazing World of Gumball have also been removed. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. shut down the Cartoon Network website and closed its Burbank studio last year.

News of the reported upcoming departures once again sparked plenty of upset, with one person writing on a Reddit thread, “Cartoon Network as a whole is slowly being erased. Hell, the channel is now Adult Swim more hours of the day than it is Cartoon Network.” Somebody else wrote, “I have no reason for Max anymore. They are getting rid of all the best stuff.”

Max, which no longer releases a monthly list of departing titles, has not confirmed the shows’ departures at this time, and it remains unclear if the shows will wind up on a different streaming platform if they do get the boot from Max.