‘Malcolm in the Middle’ is Coming Back and We Can’t Believe These Cast Members Are Returning

A Malcolm in the Middle reboot is coming to Disney+, and we cannot believe how many original cast members are coming back for more mayhem and hilarity!

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek are all coming back to reprise their roles as Malcolm and his parents, Hal and Lois in the new reboot Variety announced on Friday, Dec. 13. Disney Branded Television has ordered four new episodes of the iconic 2000s sitcom from series creator Linwood Boomer, but a premiere date has yet to be set.

“Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” the official show logline teases.

Christopher Masterson, Frankie Muniz, Erik Per Sullivan, Bryan Cranston and Justin Berfield. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

The original Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006 and starred Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, and Christopher Masterson in addition to Muniz, Cranston and Kaczmarek. The show earned 33 Emmy nominations and seven wins during its original run.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television in a statement to Variety. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, Christopher Masterson, Erik Per Sullivan, Jane Kaczmarek, in back, Craig Lamar Traylor, and Justin Berfield. (Photo by Newsmakers)

Added Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, “Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be.” Burke added, “When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”

Boomer is returning to the series as writer and executive producer, with Cranston, Tracy Katsky of KatCo, Gail Berman and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann serving as executive producers. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are also co-executive producers. The revival series is being produced by 20th Television and New Regency.