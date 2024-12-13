Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 13)

Netflix has made its list and is checking it twice, bringing subscribers three all-new TV series and movies to stream this weekend! After adding new additions like Queer Eye Season 9, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, and The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 7 throughout the week, the streamer is checking even more titles off of the December 2024 content list this weekend, and they’re all Netflix originals.

1992

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “After the death of her husband in a strange explosion, Amparo (Marian Alvárez) begins to search for answers with the only help of Richi (Fernando Valdivielso), a security guard, ex-cop and alcoholic. Meanwhile, the murders always follow the same pattern: next to the burned bodies of the victims appears a doll of Curro, the iconic mascot of the Expo ’92 in Seville.”

Carry-On

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 13

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.”

Disaster Holiday

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 13

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix is taking things slow this December in terms of exiting titles. After no titles left throughout the week, the streamer is keeping the momentum going into the weekend, with no TV series or movies set to get the boot. However, with several weeks still left in the month, several titles are still on the axing list.

Leaving 12/16/24

Darkest Hour

Mortal Kombat

Leaving 12/20/24

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Leaving 12/25/24

The Flash

What was added this week?

Avail. 12/9/24

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

Avail. 12/10/24

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… — NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT

Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 12/11/24

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Maria — NETFLIX FILM

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/12/24

La Palma — NETFLIX SERIES

No Good Deed — NETFLIX SERIES