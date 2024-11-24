Logan Paul Apologizes to Brother Jake for Ruining His Mike Tyson Win

Much has been written about Jake Paul’s victory over Mike Tyson on November 15, mostly in the negative. It is hard to take a fight too seriously when one of the opponents is retirement age and the big talk once the bell rings is how much was staged.

But there are some who are actually more upset at Logan Paul and his apparent attempt to show up his brother after his victory. During the moment when Jake Paul was officially made the victory, Logan Paul immediately sprayed out Jake’s men’s body spray W all over the area and ended up knocking his brother’s hat off his head.

Some accused Logan Paul of trying to spoil his brother’s big victory out of jealousy. So many that he had to pop in on the W Instagram page to explain his motivation.

“A lot of people are asking about this moment from the fight. They’re saying, ‘Why did you knock your brother’s hat off? What were you spraying in that yellow can? Did you try to steal his moment?’” Logan Paul says. “No, guys, I was just trying to help Jake promote his W body spray. My enthusiasm and my poor motor skills got the best of me. I knocked his hat off from the back, it fell to the floor.

“I felt so stupid. Jake, I’m sorry. I ruined one of the biggest moments of your life. But guess what, buddy? You smelled great,” he concluded.

So, in the end, it was just some promotion on top of promotion. Hustle if you’re unfamiliar. Allegedly what W smells like, too.

Anyway, the brothers are still friendly and nothing has changed in our world. Take any silver lining you can take these days.