TV Shows Ending in 2024

It's another year of saying goodbye to some fan-favorite TV shows. With a number of shows ending in 2024, either on their own accord or by way of cancellation, fans will be carrying a lot of tissues with them. Between Station 19, S.W.A.T., Good Trouble, What We Do in the Shadows, and more, it's hard to see them all end.

It should be noted that there are other shows that will be ending soon but don't have an estimated premiere date as of yet, so this list only includes those that have been confirmed to end this year or have already ended this year. While these shows are available to stream, it just won't be the same without new episodes.