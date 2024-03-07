TV Shows Ending in 2024

'Station 19,' 'S.W.A.T.,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'SEAL Team' are just some of the shows ending in 2024.

By Megan Behnke

It's another year of saying goodbye to some fan-favorite TV shows. With a number of shows ending in 2024, either on their own accord or by way of cancellation, fans will be carrying a lot of tissues with them. Between Station 19, S.W.A.T., Good Trouble, What We Do in the Shadows, and more, it's hard to see them all end.

It should be noted that there are other shows that will be ending soon but don't have an estimated premiere date as of yet, so this list only includes those that have been confirmed to end this year or have already ended this year. While these shows are available to stream, it just won't be the same without new episodes.

ABC

station-19-danielle-savre-jaina-lee-ortiz.jpg
(Photo: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Station 19Ending after Season 7, finale TBD

The Good DoctorEnding after Season 7, finale TBD

CBS

swat-good-for-nothing-jay-harrington-shemar-moore-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Bill Inoshita/© Sony Pictures Television Inc.)

Blue BloodsEnding after Season 14, finale TBD

Bob Hearts AbisholaEnding after Season 5, finale May 13

S.W.A.T.Ending after Season 7, finale TBD

Young SheldonEnding after Season 7, hour-long finale May 16

Freeform

good-trouble-finale-maia-mitchell-cierra-ramirez-freeform.jpg
(Photo: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

Good TroubleEnded after Season 5, finale March 5

grown-ishEnding after Season 6, finale May 22

FX

what-we-do-in-the-shadows-cast-getty.jpg
(Photo: Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

What We Do in the ShadowsEnding after Season 6, finale TBD

HBO

curb-your-enthusiasm-hbo.png
(Photo: John P. Johnson/ HBO)

Curb Your EnthusiasmEnding after Season 12, finale April 7

NBC

magnum-pi-the-big-squeeze-nbc.jpg
(Photo: Zack Dougan/NBC)

La BreaEnded after Season 3, finale February 13

Magnum P.I.Ended after Season 5, finale January 3

Netflix

netflix-the-umbrella-academy-season-3.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Big MouthEnding after Season 8, finale TBD

Sweet ToothEnding after Season 3, finale TBD

The Brothers SunEnded after Season 1, finale January 4

The Umbrella AcademyEnding after Season 4, finale August 8

Young Royals — Ending after Season 3, finale March 18

Paramount+

seal-team-david-boreanaz-neil-brown-jr.jpg
(Photo: Monty Brinton/Paramount+)

EvilEnding after Season 4, finale TBD

SEAL TeamEnding after Season 7, finale TBD

Star Trek: DiscoveryEnding after Season 5, finale May 30

Paramount Network

paramount-pictures-yellowstone-kevin-costner-20081375-resize.jpg

YellowstoneEnding after Season 5, finale TBD

Prime Video

upload-sn2-amazon-edwards-amell.png
(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Upload — Ending after Season 4, finale TBD

Starz

hightown-cast-getty.jpg
(Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

HightownEnded after Season 3, finale March 8

The CW

superman-and-lois-tyler-hoechlin-closer-cw.jpg
(Photo: The CW)

Superman & LoisEnding after Season 4, finale TBD

