TV Shows Ending in 2024
'Station 19,' 'S.W.A.T.,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'SEAL Team' are just some of the shows ending in 2024.
It's another year of saying goodbye to some fan-favorite TV shows. With a number of shows ending in 2024, either on their own accord or by way of cancellation, fans will be carrying a lot of tissues with them. Between Station 19, S.W.A.T., Good Trouble, What We Do in the Shadows, and more, it's hard to see them all end.
It should be noted that there are other shows that will be ending soon but don't have an estimated premiere date as of yet, so this list only includes those that have been confirmed to end this year or have already ended this year. While these shows are available to stream, it just won't be the same without new episodes.
ABC
Station 19 — Ending after Season 7, finale TBD
The Good Doctor — Ending after Season 7, finale TBD
CBS
Blue Bloods — Ending after Season 14, finale TBD
Bob Hearts Abishola — Ending after Season 5, finale May 13
S.W.A.T. — Ending after Season 7, finale TBD
Young Sheldon — Ending after Season 7, hour-long finale May 16
Freeform
Good Trouble — Ended after Season 5, finale March 5
grown-ish — Ending after Season 6, finale May 22
FX
What We Do in the Shadows — Ending after Season 6, finale TBD
HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm — Ending after Season 12, finale April 7
NBC
La Brea — Ended after Season 3, finale February 13
Magnum P.I. — Ended after Season 5, finale January 3
Netflix
Big Mouth — Ending after Season 8, finale TBD
Sweet Tooth — Ending after Season 3, finale TBD
The Brothers Sun — Ended after Season 1, finale January 4
The Umbrella Academy — Ending after Season 4, finale August 8
Young Royals — Ending after Season 3, finale March 18
Paramount+
Evil — Ending after Season 4, finale TBD
SEAL Team — Ending after Season 7, finale TBD
Star Trek: Discovery — Ending after Season 5, finale May 30
Paramount Network
Yellowstone — Ending after Season 5, finale TBD
Starz
Hightown — Ended after Season 3, finale March 8
The CW
Superman & Lois — Ending after Season 4, finale TBD