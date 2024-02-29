Major Nickelodeon Show Is Ending

Nickelodeon's hit series Danger Force has ended after three seasons. After the live-action Henry Danger spinoff aired its Season 3 finale on Wednesday, Feb. 21, series director and producer Mike Caron confirmed it was "a wrap" on the show, with many of show's cast taking to social media to reflect on Danger Force coming to an end.

"THAT'S A WRAP," Caron wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and videos from set as he revealed they filmed the show's finale back in December 2022. "It's ...surreal, to now see it finally air for us all to watch together. For a guy like me who talks a lot, writes a lot, I find myself....speechless, as to how to properly put into words, my love and my awe and my respect and my never ending gratitude to my Danger Force family." Caron added that the series "gave full display to the heart and soul and dedication of the most talented people I know, & that was represented in every single frame of every single episode. My God, what a glorious time it was."

First announced in February 2020 and debuting in March of that year, Danger Force is a spinoff of Henry Danger and follows Captain Man's new recruits – Mika, Miles, Bose, and Chapa – four ordinary kids who accidentally acquire extraordinary superpowers. Under the guidance of the indestructible veteran superhero and his odd-but-brilliant assistant Schwoz, the team trains for the fight to save Swellview. Developed and executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak, the series stars returning stars Cooper Barnes and Michael D. Cohen, as well as Havan Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Dana Heath, and Luca Luhan. Henry Danger himself, Jace Norman, also made several appearances on the show.

Following the Season 3 finale, many of the cast took to social media to reflect on Danger Force, with Heath writing, "if you would have told me that 5 years ago I would be a superhero on Nickelodeon, I wouldn't have been able to believe it. Sometimes I still don't. I can't even put into words how freaking grateful I am for this experience." Saying "goodbye" to Studio 11, Barnes said, "it has been such a privilege to play #CaptainMan for 9 amazing years. What a ride... All good things must eventually end. But this world, these characters, live on in your hearts, and in mine. And I'd be very surprised if we didn't meet again one day."

Caron concluded his own post with a message of gratitude for fans, writing, "at the end of the day, there was no us, without YOU, the AMAZING FANS and supporters of our shows. Reading and hearing your comments, interacting with you on the Lives was one of the best parts of the DangerVerse experience. Your support and love of the shows allowed us to do what we loved. Please, never, ever forget that!!"

While Danger Force has ended, the Henry Danger universe isn't entirely over. Variety reported in January 2022 that Norman signed an overall deal with Nickelodeon and AwesomenessTV and was set to reprise his role as Henry Danger in a new Henry Danger movie for Paramount+. On Jan. 30, the actor shared a photo of himself outside Paramount Studios, writing, "Oh we cookin ... don't worry."